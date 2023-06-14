EXCLUSIVE! Prithvi Tanwar roped in for Nazara TV's Dharmputra Nandini

Prithvi Tanwar bags a pivotal role in Dipika Chikhlia's upcoming show Dharmputra Nandini for Nazara TV.
Prithvi Tanwar roped in for Nazara

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of shows are seeing so many entries and exits.

Nazara TV has a lot of amazing shows that are entertaining the viewers.

Apart from the existing shows, the channel is now gearing up for a new show soon.

The channel is coming up with a new show titled Dharmputra Nandini.

The show will be produced by actress Dipika Chikhlia and TellyChakkar has exclusively known that actor Prithvi Tanwar is roped in for the series.

The show will also star Shagun Singh in a pivotal role.

Nothing much is known about Prithvi's character yet.

The show is bankrolled by DCT Productions.

How excited are you for Dharmputra Nandini? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Prithvi Tanwar Dangal TV Shagun Singh Dipika Chikhlia TV News Dharmpurra nandini nazara TV TellyChakkar
About Author

