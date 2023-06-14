EXCLUSIVE! Prithvi Tanwar roped in for Nazara TV's Dharmputra Nandini

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Nazara TV has a lot of amazing shows that are entertaining the viewers.

Apart from the existing shows, the channel is now gearing up for a new show soon.

The channel is coming up with a new show titled Dharmputra Nandini.

The show will be produced by actress Dipika Chikhlia and TellyChakkar has exclusively known that actor Prithvi Tanwar is roped in for the series.

The show will also star Shagun Singh in a pivotal role.

Nothing much is known about Prithvi's character yet.

The show is bankrolled by DCT Productions.

