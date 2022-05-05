Exclusive! Prithvi Zutshi, Shiv Yadav and Vishal Nayak BAG Star Plus’ upcoming show Parshuram by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been the name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, and Kaamnaa.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 17:51
Prithvi-shiv-vishal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. 

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll out a new show on Star Plus under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment. 

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been the name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, and Kaamnaa. 

It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star Plus this time 

We had previously reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanushali have been locked for the show, which is tentatively titled Parshuram. 

The details about their roles are not out yet. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that actors like Prithvi Zutshi, Vishal Nayak, and Shiv Yadav have also bagged the show. 

Nothing much has been revealed about their characters yet. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Star Plus’ Parshuram

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Choti Sarrdaarni Kaamnaa Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment Prithvi Zutshi Vishal Nayak Shiv Yadav Vishal Aditya Singh Vishal Jethwa Rahul Tirth Bhanushali TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 17:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'I have been a perfume connoisseur for over twenty years now' Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna on his style quotient, perfume love and more
MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently. Fans are only sending wishes and...
Shocking! Dev's dead body to be uncovered? Rudraksh and Preesha to get caught?
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Abhimanyu's Sehrabandi rasam shall leave not just Birlas' but all of you teary eyed in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Exclusive! Fan and Rockstar actor Deepak Kalra all set to be seen in the Hindi remake of Thadam
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Akshu and Abhi spell LOVE bold and clear with this Aww-dorable moment; pictures inside
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
FANS PERSPECTIVE! Netizens ask 'Ghodi ke paise nahi hai?' after Kartik chooses camel and now Abhimanyu opts for bike for Baraat in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Fan and Rockstar actor Deepak Kalra is all set to be seen in the Hindi remake of Thadam
Exclusive! Fan and Rockstar actor Deepak Kalra all set to be seen in the Hindi remake of Thadam
Latest Video