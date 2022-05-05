Exclusive! Prithvi Zutshi, Shiv Yadav and Vishal Nayak BAG Star Plus’ upcoming show Parshuram by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll out a new show on Star Plus under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been the name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, and Kaamnaa.

It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star Plus this time

We had previously reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanushali have been locked for the show, which is tentatively titled Parshuram.

The details about their roles are not out yet.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actors like Prithvi Zutshi, Vishal Nayak, and Shiv Yadav have also bagged the show.

Nothing much has been revealed about their characters yet.

