EXCLUSIVE! Prithviraj Chauhan fame Sudeep Sarangi bags Colors' Barrister Babu 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new TV shows are under making which will soon hit the small screens in the upcoming days.

The viewers have seen how the year 2021 has witnessed a lot of TV shows that made a comeback with their sequels.

Barrister Babu was one of the most-watched and top-most shows of small screens.

The show starred Pravisht Mishra and Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Awesome! Barrister Babu's fans gave a pleasant surprise to the leads Anchal Sahu and Pravisht Mishra, Check out

Pranali Rathod also played a pivotal role. After almost a year of its release, the show witnessed a leap and Aanchal Sahu played the grown up Bondita in the show.

And now, the makers are gearing up for the show's season 2. Yes, you heard it right!

We have an exclusive update that actor Sudeep Sarangi will be seen in a pivotal role in the show.

He will play Banke's character.

Sudeep has done shows like Prithviraj Chauhan, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, Mahadev, Haunted Nights, Savdhaan India, Crime Patrol and CID among others.

While Aurra will reprise the role of Bondita, Vaishnavi Prajapati will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Aayesha Vindhera will also be playing the other lead.

Barrister Babu 2 will later air on Colors Rishtey.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: BREAKING! Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni returns to Barrister Babu with its second season on Colors Rishtey

