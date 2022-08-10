EXCLUSIVE! Priya Ahuja on the roles she has done so far in her career: I have ended up playing the hero's sister in many shows and I am glad I'm doing it in Ghum as well

Priya Ahuja, who is currently seen playing Harshad Arora's sister in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin talks about doing a drama series after a long time post her successful stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 04:30
priya

MUMBAI : Actress Priya Ahuja is seen playing the character of Maddy aka Madhura in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

She is seen as Harshad Arora aka Satya's sister in the show. 

The viewers are in love with Priya's character and there is more that the viewers will explore in the future track. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Priya for an exclusive interview where she spoke about the show and much more. 

Before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Priya briefly played the character of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. 

Talking about the transformation, she said, "I have always been an actor. I never thought that I want to be a comic one. All I knew was that I will always remain a character actor. I never thought about becoming a heroine, I just wanted to act. It all happened. Before Taarak Mehta, I have done a lot of drama series. One thing that I have continued in my career is that somehow, I have always played a hero's sister on the show. I am glad I am doing the same in this show as well."

Talking about the show's story, Priya said, "The one good thing about this show is that they are not holding on to things too much. The storyline is moving a bit faster. We witness twists and turns very quickly and things work out fast. This is what I have seen so far. We were also surprised that our family was just introduced and after a few days, Sai and Satya's wedding were in talks."

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 04:30

