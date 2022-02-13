EXCLUSIVE! Priya and Sara will CONSPIRE against Mahendra Sood for attempting murder on Ram: Alefia Kapadia on the upcoming track in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Alefia Kapadia is currently ruling several hearts in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is being loved for her stellar performance as Sara in the show. Alefia is seen as Priya's elder sister.

We all know that every character in the show has seen tremendous growth and is constantly progressing.

Alefia's character too has seen many changes and the viewers are also loving how her character is shaping up.

The previous few episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have been quite intense as Priya met with an accident.

The entire Kapoor and the Sood family were worried.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alefia who spoke about her character and the experience of shooting for this track and much more.

The current track is showing how Priya's accident has left everyone in the Sood family and Ram worried. How challenging was it for you to shoot this crucial track?

I guess a very great part of the human journey is dealing with a loss. As an actor, a lot of times, going back or removing scenes or events from our past is very helpful in ensuring that we immerse very well with the current requirement of the story. In a way, that was pretty challenging because one has to dig into their treasure box of memories to connect with the probability of loss.

The recent track had some super emotional scenes. Did that take a toll on you? How did you manage to pull off the scenes where Priya was rushed to the hospital after the injury?

When Priya was rushed to the hospital and was unconscious, there was a scene between Meera maa, me, and Sandy where we stayed around Priya. I had immersed myself completely in that scene. During the camera rehearsal, I was sobbing. Almost, halfway through the rehearsal, Neeraj Sir was thrown off with my sobbing and said, "Sara, I hope you know this is the rehearsal." This was very memorable. When the camera started rolling for the scene, I did not take any glycerine. Even during the take, tears were just flowing and I could really connect to the scene. The director sir had to actually say cut because I was crying so much that my nose was constantly following because of it.

Priya has always tried to give a befitting response to Mahendra Sood. What can the viewers expect from Sara's character when she learns that he and Shashi were the mastermind behind all this?

As of now, Sara is not aware that Mahendra Sood and Shashi were the masterminds behind all this. She is aware that Mahendra is definitely behind all this. And for her, she is actually shattered. She knows that her father is a mean person but she didn't know that he could be a murderer. Sara is okay with whatever decision Priya takes because eventually, Priya is facing the brunt. Priya has decided to take a certain kind of action against Mahendra Sood and the quest to figure out why he did this and under whose influence he did this is what step Sara and Priya are going to take. They actually conspire together to find out the reason behind Mahendra Sood's such behavior.

