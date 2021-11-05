EXCLUSIVE! Priya Rore BAGS Star Plus' Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaque Se

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

TellyChakkar exclusively learnt that Priya Rore has been roped in the show in a pivotal role. Details about her character or the storyline are yet to be disclosed.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star again. The show is tentatively titled Kabhi Kabhi Itefaque Se.

