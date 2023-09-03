Exclusive! Priyamvada Kant & Monu Kanojiya roped in for Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela

Priyamvada Kant & Monu Kanojiya will be entering the show soon and their characters will be bringing twists and turns to it.
Priyamvada Kant & Monu Kanojiya

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is a recent show that is launched on Star Bharat. The story is on the lines of the movie Om Jai Jagadish.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. He is known for his successful ventures like Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The show stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab in the lead roles. It has already made a place in the hearts of the audience.

As per sources, Priyamvada Kant & Monu Kanojiya has been roped in for Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela.

Not much is known about their character but they would be playing a pivotal role.

Priyamvada Kant is known for her roles in Tenali Rama and Tera Mera Saath Rahe etc whereas Monu Kanojiya is known for Criminal Justice, Abhay and Jamtara: Sabka Number etc.

The current track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience guled to the serial.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Priyamvada Kant and Monu Kanojiya what twists and turns will come in the show.

What do you think will be in the upcoming track?

Do let us know in the comments below.

