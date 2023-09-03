Exclusive! Priyamvada Kant & Monu Kanojiya roped in for Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

Priyamvada Kant & Monu Kanojiya will be entering the show soon, bringing in a lot of twists and turns.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 12:10
Priyamvada Kant & Monu Kanojiya

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is a recent show that is launched on Star Bharat. The story is on the lines of the movie Om Jai Jagadish.

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is a recent show that is launched on Star Bharat. The story is on the lines of the movie Om Jai Jagadish.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. He is known for his successful ventures like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The show stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab in the lead roles. It has already made a place in the hearts of the audience.

As per sources, Priyamvada Kant & Monu Kanojiya has been roped in for Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. 

(ALSO READ: Amar Upadhyay Birthday Special : Did you know Amar Upadhyay's visit to the Taj Mahal turned out to be his biggest nightmare ever)

Not much is known about their character, but they would be playing a pivotal role.

Priyamvada Kant is known for her roles in Tenali Rama and Tera Mera Saath Rahe, whereas Monu Kanojiya is known for Criminal Justice, Abhay and Jamtara: Sabka Number.

The current track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience glued to the serial.

Well, it will be interesting to watch the entry of Priyamvada Kant and Monu Kanojiya and the twists and turns they will bring in the show.

What do you think of the upcoming track?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Saptrishi Ghosh: Amar Upadhyay is a very dedicated producer and actor)

