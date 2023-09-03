Exclusive! Priyamvada Kant & Monu Kanojiya roped in for Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is a recent show that is launched on Star Bharat. The story is on the lines of the movie Om Jai Jagadish.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. He is known for his successful ventures like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The show stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab in the lead roles. It has already made a place in the hearts of the audience.

As per sources, Priyamvada Kant & Monu Kanojiya has been roped in for Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

Not much is known about their character, but they would be playing a pivotal role.

Priyamvada Kant is known for her roles in Tenali Rama and Tera Mera Saath Rahe, whereas Monu Kanojiya is known for Criminal Justice, Abhay and Jamtara: Sabka Number.

The current track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience glued to the serial.

Well, it will be interesting to watch the entry of Priyamvada Kant and Monu Kanojiya and the twists and turns they will bring in the show.

