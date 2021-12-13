EXCLUSIVE! Priyamvada Kant on playing a negative role in Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe: It is very difficult to balance and make a negative character very likeable

MUMBAI: Priyamvada Kant is currently seen in Star Bharat's popular drama series Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

The actress has recently made a smashing entry and the show's track has become quite interesting.

Priyamvada plays the role of Priya in the show who is Saksham's college friend.

The actress is seen in a negative role and is here to create problems between Saksham and Gopika and separate them.

Priya wants to marry Saksham so that she can lead a lavish life along with her maternal uncle.

Well, a lot of drama still awaits the story as Priya is set to create a lot of problems between Saksham and Gopika.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Priyamvada who spoke at length about the show and much more.

What made you choose this character?

I decided to do this role because it's a legendary show. These characters in the show have been around for years. People associate with them and they are very close. The Saathiya's star cast is a part of this show and since a character like Priya was not there and the makers wanted to bring in and make it a love triangle. I wanted to see how the dynamics change. These characters have been there for almost a decade and bringing in a new character and what she would possibly do in the show, is what really excited me.

Priya's character is a mix of negative shades and comedy which is rarely seen. How challenging is it for you?

Priya's character is very interesting. She is a very fun, bubbly, and cute girl which has comic elements in grey shades because she has come with her own selfish agenda. Mostly, actors are playing either negative or comic characters. So, it is very difficult to balance and make a negative character very likeable. But I am having fun with it. It's something new and interesting.

Priya is constantly coming between Gopika and Saksham. Have you received any hate comments on social media as you are seen giving a hard time to Gopika?

Surprisingly, I haven't got any hate comments. People seem to really like my character because she is cute and funny and there are comic elements to her as well. So far, I have not got any hate, people say, "Omg, you're so cute", "It's so much fun to watch you and it's very exciting to have you in the show". So far, I have got only good comments.

Priyamvada has previously been a part of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bairi Piya, Sabki Ladli Bebo, Love By Chance, Naagin 5, among others.

