EXCLUSIVE! Priyamvada Sahay and Sanjeev Thakur ROPED in for Rajita Sharma's next on Song TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Also read: Exclusive! Subir Rana Gupte roped in for Rajita Sharma’s next on Sony Television

Writer-Producer Rajita Sharma coming up with a new show on Sony Television. She is known for writing serials like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, and Tum Dena Sath Mera. She had also co-produced Gangaa under her banner Magic Lantern Productions along with Sphere Origins.

We had exclusively updated that Subir Rana Gupte has been roped in for a new upcoming show on Sony Television, he will be playing the negative lead in the show and he will be seen in a new avatar. Earlier the audiences have seen him in shows like Hamari Wali Good News.

We had exclusively updated that Maddam Sir Actress Subeer Kasali and Raid Akshay Verma will be essaying the roles of Lead actress's parents in the show. Now the exclusive news is that Priyamvada Sahay and Sanjeev Thakur roped in to play Subir Rana's parents in the show.

Not much is known about the show and the rest of the star cast, but we promise to keep you updated on the show, until then stay tuned to Tellychakkkar.com.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Salony Jain ROPED in for Katha Kottage's Chandni

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.