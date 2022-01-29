EXCLUSIVE! Priyamvada Sahay opens up on bagging Sony TV's upcoming show Dosti Anokhi, shares exciting details about her character and much more

MUMBAI: Sony TV has always had an amazing lineup of shows that have managed to entertain the viewers.

The show is titled Dosti Anokhi and the concept is quite amazing.

The promo of the show was out a few weeks ago and it has received a great response from the viewers.

MUMBAI: The show stars Ishmeet Kohli, Rajendra Gupta, Sushmita Mukherjee, Naman Arora, Subir Rana, Priyamvada Sahay, Sahil Phull among others.

Priyamvada will be seen playing a pivotal role in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress who opened up on her role, her experience with the star cast and much more.

Character overview...

I am playing the role of the mother of a boy named Babu. My character's name is Sandhya Tripathi. My character is not exactly negative but it is a trendy mother who loves her son but wants him to be a responsible person.

Shooting experience...

My experience has been great with the star cast. I have so far had a great time shooting with everyone. The entire team is very cooperative and amazing to work with. I enjoy working with my on-screen son and also with the lead actress who plays Poorvi's character.

Viewers expectations...

I personally feel that the way people used to live before and the way people are living these days be it in urban or rural areas has changed a lot. People are now following western culture. As shown in the promo, Jagannath and Poorvi's bonding is shown in an amazing way. The viewers will get to see that the bonding we fail to create in our own family, we can find the same in strangers. The viewers will realize the importance of relationships with this show.

Reason behind choosing the character...

I am always able to connect to any of my characters as a mother if I pick up any show. I am a very family-oriented lady. When I was offered the role and briefed about it, I felt that I would be able to do justice to this role.

The actress has previously starred in projects like Nimki Mukhiya, Ayurvedam, The Great Monk among others.

Dosti Anokhi is all set to hit the small screens from 7th February onwards.

