Exclusive! Priyamvada Singh to join Sandiip Sikcand’s new show on Zee TV

Sandiip Sikcand is set to launch another show. The show is yet untitled and will go on floors soon.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 18:47
MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some are all set for a launch in the upcoming days, while some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

As per sources, Priyamvada Singh is roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next with Zee TV.

We have no information about the character that she is going to play in the show but we hear that it’s going to be a pivotal role.

Priyamvada Singh made her Bollywood debut with 'Mamtva' in 2018 which was screened at Dhaka International Film Festival and International Film Festival of India, Goa.

Later, she was also seen in a Hindi feature film 'Gone Kesh' a comedy-drama in 2019 which participated in the Woodpecker International film festival.

In 2019, Priyamvada also entered the television industry with one of the most popular television series 'Nazar' of Star Plus.

The show will surely attract a lot of viewers.

Are you excited for this upcoming show?

