Exclusive! Priyamvada Singh to join Sandiip Sikcand’s new show on Zee TV

MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some are all set for a launch in the upcoming days, while some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Sandiip Sikcand is set to launch another show. The show is yet untitled and will go on floors soon.

Also read - Exclusive! Zee TV to launch two new shows in January by SOL Productions and Sunny Side Up?

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the entertainment world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As per sources, Priyamvada Singh is roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next with Zee TV.

We have no information about the character that she is going to play in the show but we hear that it’s going to be a pivotal role.

Priyamvada Singh made her Bollywood debut with 'Mamtva' in 2018 which was screened at Dhaka International Film Festival and International Film Festival of India, Goa.

Later, she was also seen in a Hindi feature film 'Gone Kesh' a comedy-drama in 2019 which participated in the Woodpecker International film festival.

In 2019, Priyamvada also entered the television industry with one of the most popular television series 'Nazar' of Star Plus.

The show will surely attract a lot of viewers.

Also read - Exclusive! Zee TV to launch two new shows in January by SOL Productions and Sunny Side Up?

Are you excited for this upcoming show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.