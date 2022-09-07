EXCLUSIVE! Priyank Tatariya and Sagar Rambhia JOIN the cast of Colors' Pishachini

We had exclusively broken that Jiya Shankar has been locked as a lead too in the show, well the storyline is yet to be revealed but here's that we know that she will be seen in the show as an extremely crucial character. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 16:26
EXCLUSIVE! Priyank Tatariya and Sagar Rambhia JOIN the cast of Colors' Pishachini

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: Must Read! After Batla House, Ravi Kishan to star in Sunny Deol’s comeback film, Soorya

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

We had exclusively broken that Jiya Shankar has been locked as a lead too in the show, well the storyline is yet to be revealed but here's that we know that she will be seen in the show in an extremely crucial character. 

We saw Jiya in Kaatelal and Sons and later she hosted Good Night India. 

Now the breaking news is that Sagar Rambhia and Priyank Tatariya join the cast of Pishachini. Further details about their characters are yet to be disclosed. We can't wait to see what will the actors unfold on the screen. 

Also read: Wonderful! Uttaran fame Tina Dutta to return to showbiz with Colors TV’s upcoming project

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Television Uttaran Tina Dutta Bigg Boss Daayan Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 Colors tv Shakuntulam Shastri Sisters TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 16:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Big Blunder! Saransh believes Armaan, lashes out at Rudraksh
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Emotional! Judge Urmila Matondkar gets teary-eyed when she learns about contestant Riya and Varsha’s journeys
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with...
Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein: Oh No! Niranjan is in deadly danger, Shree arrives at the spot
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Exclusive! “The real hero of any project is the script and that is the basic parameter I look forward to” Vaibhav Tatwawaadi
MUMBAI: No doubt with his amazing acting contribution actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi has been winning the hearts of the fans....
Wagle Ki Duniya: Interesting! A big rumour in the society
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
UNBELIEVABLE! This Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star reveals having a SWEET TOOTH and once gorged 10 phirnis in the span of 2 hours
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been working wonders on the TV screens ever since its launch.  The...
Recent Stories
Wow! Lisa Haydon is a major head turner when it comes to maintaing fitness and these pictures are the proof
Wow! Lisa Haydon is a major head turner when it comes to maintaing fitness and these pictures are the proof
Latest Video