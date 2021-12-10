EXCLUSIVE! Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary says, 'Our hard work has paid off' with Udaariyaan reaching the second position at 3.1 Ratings

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustained the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

Also read: EXPLOSIVE! Fateh gets SHOT at the petrol pump in Colors' Udaariyaan

Tejo has been one of the most adored characters in Udaariyaan, we got in touch with the actress and asked her that Udaariyaan takes the second position in BARC with some amazing TRPs, what makes the journey interesting for you as Tejo, the actress had a noteworthy answer check it out:

Yes, our TRP has increased and we all are extremely elated. When the show began initially the show wasn't doing well but we didn't lose hope and worked hard. Be it working in the scorching heat, chilly weather and that hard work has paid off as we reached 3.1 and we are in 2nd position. I am really happy, the journey has been very interesting as I mentioned, initially, the TRP wasn't impressive we were all tense that why isn't working despite having such a great story. From 0.7-8, we have reached 3.1 Trp, the journey has been very intriguing. Our team was new and it really doesn't matter if this is your first show, if you are determined then the hard work pays off and the whole team proved it.

For more exciting updates stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Angad and Tejo REVEAL what shall happen to Fatejo and AngFa in the upcoming episodes of Colors' Udaariyaan