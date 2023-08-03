Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta sign a web series together?

Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved couples on television and they have a massive fan following. As per sources, there could be a possibility that the two might have signed a web series together.
Ankit

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their presence in the serial Udaariyaan which went through a generational leap, after which Ankit and Priyanka's characters were no longer a part of a storyline.

Today, they have a massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta to team up for a project?

They both were seen in the reality show Bigg Boss, where they played the game and the audience were happy to see them together. 

On the show, Priyanka was quite vocal about her feelings, but Ankit was very clear that he doesn’t want marriage and that he doesn’t want to get into a serious relationship. That’s what he said in all of his interviews post his eviction from Bigg Boss.

Post the show, fans are waiting to see the actors together in a project as they miss watching them on the screen.  

As per sources, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta might be seen in a web – series together, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But if there is any truth to this news, PriAnkit fans will be rejoicing as the audience would get to see them together once again. 

Are you excited to see the two on a project together?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks her silence on dating Ankit Gupta; says “When he is clear that he doesn’t want marriage and doesn't want to get into a relationship so nothing is possible, we are good friends and will continue to be for life”

