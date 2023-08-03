Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta sign a web series together?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their presence in the serial Udaariyaan which went through a generational leap, after which Ankit and Priyanka's characters were no longer a part of a storyline.

Today, they have a massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

They both were seen in the reality show Bigg Boss, where they played the game and the audience were happy to see them together.

On the show, Priyanka was quite vocal about her feelings, but Ankit was very clear that he doesn’t want marriage and that he doesn’t want to get into a serious relationship. That’s what he said in all of his interviews post his eviction from Bigg Boss.

Post the show, fans are waiting to see the actors together in a project as they miss watching them on the screen.

As per sources, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta might be seen in a web – series together, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But if there is any truth to this news, PriAnkit fans will be rejoicing as the audience would get to see them together once again.

