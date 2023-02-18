Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta team up for a project together?

Priyanka and Ankit are two of the most loved on-screen pairs on television and the fans miss watching them on screen together. As per sources, the two actors have signed a project together and soon they would be seen together in a project.
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their serial Udaariyaan.

Today, they have a massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support to them.

They both were seen in the reality show Bigg Boss where they played the game together, and the audience loved their game and were happy to see them together.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! “I think that Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are in a relationship and I feel Priyanka has a high chance of winning the show” - Krushna Abhishek

On the show, Priyanka was quite vocal about her feelings, but Ankit was very clear that he doesn’t want marriage and that he doesn’t want to get into a serious relationship. That’s what he said in all his interviews post his eviction.

Finally, Bigg Boss came to an end and MC Stan was declared the winner of the show, and Priyanka emerged as the 2nd runner of the show.

As per sources, Priyanka and Ankit will be teaming up together for a project together, and post-Bigg Boss this would be their first project together.

Not much is known about the project but the fans would be happy to see them together.
The fans are waiting to watch them together and they can’t calm down as they would get to see Tejoo and Fatheh back on screen.

Today they are considered one of the most iconic couples on television and their pair is loved by one and all.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks her silence on dating Ankit Gupta; says “When he is clear that he doesn’t want marriage and doesn't want to get into a relationship so nothing is possible, we are good friends and will continue to be for life”

 

 
 
    

 

