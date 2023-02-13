Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirms her movie with Salman Khan says “ I am grateful that Salman Sir thinks I can be part of his movie”

MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan.

The actress became a household name who has built a massive fan following who bestows her with a lot of love and support.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap, and the fans missed her on television.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss, where she is a strong contestant of the show and one of the potential winners of the show.

She is the only contestant to play the game solo and who is being seen in the show. She has reached this far in the show by herself, and post Ankit’s exit she has been targeted by all the housemates.

As we had reported earlier, this season is doing exceptionally well and has received good TRP ratings; it is among the top 10 shows on television.

Now the show has finally come to an end, and MC Stan has emerged as the winner of the show whereas Priyanka came in the third position.

As we had reported earlier that Priynaka has been offered a movie with Salman Khan where she would be playing the lead in the movie alongside the mega superstar.

Post her exit from the show, the actress while interacting with the media, confirmed that she will be doing the Salman Khan movie and she is thrilled and grateful that he thought that she could be part of the show.

Well, this is a huge jump in for Priyanka and her career as she would be debuting in a Salman Khan movie.

There are reports that she would be doing a SRK movie Dunki though there is no confirmation on the same.

