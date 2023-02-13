Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirms her movie with Salman Khan says “ I am grateful that Salman Sir thinks I can be part of his movie”

Priyanka is out of Bigg Boss and she is the second runner – up of the show. But though she didn’t win the show she is flooded with offers and now she has confirmed that she would be doing a movie with Salman Khan which would mark her Bollywood debut.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 13:18
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirms her movie with Salman Khan says “ I am grateful that Salman Sir thinks I can be pa

MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan.
The actress became a household name who has built a massive fan following who bestows her with a lot of love and support.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap, and the fans missed her on television.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss, where she is a strong contestant of the show and one of the potential winners of the show.

She is the only contestant to play the game solo and who is being seen in the show. She has reached this far in the show by herself, and post Ankit’s exit she has been targeted by all the housemates.

As we had reported earlier, this season is doing exceptionally well and has received good TRP ratings; it is among the top 10 shows on television.

ALSO READ : WOW! Udaariyaan actors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary meet THIS special person ahead of their entry into Bigg Boss 16

Now the show has finally come to an end, and MC Stan has emerged as the winner of the show whereas Priyanka came in the third position.

As we had reported earlier that Priynaka has been offered a movie with Salman Khan where she would be playing the lead in the movie alongside the mega superstar.

Post her exit from the show, the actress while interacting with the media, confirmed that she will be doing the Salman Khan movie and she is thrilled and grateful that he thought that she could be part of the show.

Well, this is a huge jump in for Priyanka and her career as she would be debuting in a Salman Khan movie.

There are reports that she would be doing a SRK movie Dunki though there is no confirmation on the same.

Are you excited to see Salman and Priyanka?

Do let us know in the comments below.
 
For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the confirmed contestant in the upcoming season

 

 

 

Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Voot Colors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bollywood debut Ankit Gupta Udaariyan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 13:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani knows that Vinu knows the truth, will inform Savi about Virat being her father?
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Chestha Bhagat roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta!
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for launches in the...
Exclusive! Bepannaah Actor Taher Shabbir roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV Starring Tina Datta!
MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi to soon learn the truth, will want to live with Vinu and Virat as a family?
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani groove to Kala Chashma along with her brother and other guests at their grand Mumbai receptio
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani groove to Kala Chashma along with her brother and other guests at their grand Mumbai reception

Latest Video

Related Stories
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Chestha Bhagat roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta!
Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Chestha Bhagat roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta!
Exclusive! Bepannaah Actor Taher Shabbir roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV Starring Tina Datta!
Exclusive! Bepannaah Actor Taher Shabbir roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV Starring Tina Datta!
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks her silence on dating Ankit Gupta says “ When he is clear he doesn’t want marriage and doesn't
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks her silence on dating Ankit Gupta says “ When he is clear he doesn’t want marriage and doesn't want to get into a relationship so nothing is possible we are good friends and would continue to be for life”
Parineeti’s This actress gets called a ‘Gossip Queen’ by her friends, check it out
Parineeti’s This actress gets called a ‘Gossip Queen’ by her friends, check it out
This is what Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty does when she is bored, check out the hilarious video
This is what Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty does when she is bored, check out the hilarious video