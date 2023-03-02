Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary never plays the sympathy card; here's proof

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 12:17
MUMBAI : Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most loved contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house. She has won the hearts of the audience by being real and dignified. Her fan following is ever-growing and justified because the actress has given every reason for the audience to love her.

Priyanka is one of those rare contestants who has managed to not use any curse words in the house and neither made derogatory remarks. Mandali tried to bully her but the actress never bad-mouthed or played sympathy card. She replied to them strongly in a civil manner. She has shown the qualities of a leader and managed to single-handedly fight against Mandali.

It is well known that the actress has been up against Mandali alone but she never holds grudges against them. Many times when Mandali was overpowering the decision Priyanka was seen taking it as a challenge and giving them a good fight. She always chose to use 'Thank You'  whenever anyone did something nice for her. She also helped Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in a recent torture task even if though the latter always targeted her. Priyanka was also a strong pillar of support for ex-contestant Tina Datta when the actress was going through a low time in the house.

It can be firmly said that Priyanka is a 'Sherni' in every manner and not a loser. She doesn't cry or complain when she is not favored. She is always up for a challenge and that's what the audience loves about her.

