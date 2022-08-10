Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals if she is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Naagin 6

MUMBAI:Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

The actress had entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the participants in the show. Fans were excited to see her on the show

There is some good news for Priyanka’s fans, as the actress might be making her Bollywood debut soon in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki”

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi though there is no confirmation of the same.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she is a part of Naagin Season 6 and if she is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

What do you have to say about Mc and Abdu’s fight?

I don’t know what to say why should I say anything in their fight tomorrow they will patch up again. Let them only handle why should I get into it.

Are you going to be the next Naagin in the Naagin series?

As of now nothing as such is happening and I can’t be giving any confirmation for any projects.

Are you going to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I can’t say anything the only thing that I can say is I am scared of Katra so let’s see.

Well, there is no doubt that Priyanka is one of the most loved actresses and fans would love to see her on a reality show.

