EXCLUSIVE! Priyanka Zemse opens up about her skincare and views on botox; says, “I am not somebody who would ever go for botox. I feel there are many other ways to take care of your skin”

MUMBAI :Priyanka Zemse is an actress, a video jockey, and a trained Bollywood, classical, and bachata dancer based in Mumbai. She won the pageant, Miss Raigad Maharashtra, in 2018 and has been a go-to model for editorial shoots.

Her latest work includes Hotstar’s Dahan starring Saurabh Shukla, Tisca Chopra, Rajesh Tailang, and Ankur Nayyar.

In a career of 2 years, Priyanka has worked on more than 40 projects in different languages, including English, Hindi, and Marathi. Some of her notable works as a VJ include 'Ek VJ Ke Liye’.

As an actor, she has featured in many serials, web series, and commercials. However, she rose to fame after featuring in a dance number titled 'Rasgullabai' from 'Amhi Befikar' and the web series 'Bang Bang'.

We all know how actors are very particular about following a good skincare regime. Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know interesting things about her skincare routine.

What is your morning regime like for your skin?

“I wash my face with cold water and I have this habit of applying coffee under my eyes.”

What is your favourite skin care product?

“Its the derma co. It has done wonders for me but I only use products as per my dermatologist.”

What would you choose between chemical peels and desi masks?

“I would choose desi masks, anytime.”

What is a product you always carry with you?

“It’s my hand lotion. I have to have it with me all the time.”

What are your views about Botox and anti-ageing treatments?

“I think it sounds good but I am not somebody who would go for it. I feel there are many other ways to take care of your skin. All you have to do is take out time which is very easy. I am very particular about my multi-vitamins and dietary supplements. It does wonders for me. There are so many fruits and vegetable to take care of your skin. I understand it’s kind of an addiction when you get botox once as you look great but the after effects are so bad.”

