EXCLUSIVE! Priyanshu Singh aka Cheetah opens up on his character in Maddam Sir, shares about his bond with Bhavika Sharma, reveals his love for rap music

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's cop-comedy Maddam Sir is ruling several hearts with its amazing content.

The show has an amazing bunch of actors that have not only wowed us with their mind-blowing performance but also give a great message to the viewers.

Actor Priyanshu Singh is seen as Cheteshwar Chaturvedi aka Cheetah in the show.

Fans are in love with Priyanshu's character and have showered all the love and praises.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Priyanshu who spoke in detail about his stint in Maddam Sir and much more.

Cheetah's character in Maddam Sir has managed to strike the right chord with the viewers. Did you expect such a great response from the viewers?

It is extremely overwhelming to see the kind of response I am getting from the fans for Cheetah's character. I got famous for Cheetah's character because of which I got fame as well as money. I feel lucky to have got this opportunity for this show after my last show which doesn't really happen in a daily soap. My last show worked for 3 and a half years and it was a superhit and then I got this. My character as well this show is quite famous among the kids as well.

Whenever I do any work, I give my heart and soul to it but expect the least. I have never thought much about the result and the outcome.

Fans are in love with your camaraderie with Bhavika Sharma aka Santosh and Ashwani Rathore. Tell us about your bond with her off-screen.

She is such a beautiful girl inside out and very caring. Bhavika is a very good friend of mine. I stay alone here in Mumbai while she stays with her family. She brings food for me from her house. She treats me like a very good friend and family.

Ashwani Rathore is one such actor who is extremely dear to me. I don't miss my brother because of him. He is such a great person. I know him since 5 to 6 years. We did a show together Neeli Chatri Wale on Zee TV. We are bonding ever since then. We weren't that close before. But then, we got a chance to work together on this show. I got a chance to know him. Ashwani is such a sweetheart.

If not an actor, what would you be?

If I wouldn't be an actor, I would have been a struggling actor but I would still be an actor. If not an actor, I would maybe have been a very bad rapper. I am madly in love with rap. I write poems, stories, and much more. But I love rap and love to listen to rap music. I would have tried to rap but I am not able to do. I don't think I will be ever able to do it. It's a difficult job.

Priyanshu has previously starred in shows like Neeli Chatri Waale, Tere Sheher Mein, Nimki Mukhiya, among others.

He was also seen in the movie 14 Phere that starred Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles.

