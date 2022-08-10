Exclusive! Pulkit Bangia roped in for Sony TV’s Sapno Ki Chhalaang

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 13:47
Pulkit Bangia

We brought the exclusive update that Sony TV is coming up with a new show titled Chhalang.

Sapno Ki Chhalaang, produced by Invictus T Mediaworks, will premiere on Sony TV soon. The show will star Megha Ray in the lead role and fans of the actress are excited to see her in a new avatar.

Now, Tellychakkar is here with another update about the show.

As per sources, Pulkit Bangia has been roped in for the show. His character is not yet disclosed but it’s said that he’s going to play a pivotal role.

Pulkit Bangia is famously known for his role as Aryan in Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya. Other than that, he has also appeared in shows like Yeh Saali Aashiqui, Sab Satrangi and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan.

Are you excited for this upcoming show?

