Exclusive! Punit Pathak open up about Raghav and Shehnaaz's relationship and talks about the upcoming season of Dance Plus

MUMBAI : Punit Pathak is a well known personality in the television industry and he began his journey has a contestant in the dance reality show "Dance India Dance"

Post that he rose to fame and was seen in the Bollywood movie " Everybody Can Dance"

He then went on to be the judge on the dance reality show "Dance Plus" where he gained a lot of popularity and became a household name.

Currently, he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show "Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Punit spoke about Raghav and his link up with Shehnaaz and also spoke about Dance Plus's next season.

Do you have any plans of doing another reality show ?

Well, these days no reality shows are being launched but we have our own brand Dance Plus so whenever that happenes and they think I am capable of being part of it will happen then.

What do you have to say about Raghav Juyal's popularity now he has become a big star with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

These days he is busy promoting his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. I spoke to him some days ago and he told me he is in Mumbai only and he was talking to me from the bathroom. He is that kind of guy who will talk to you from any corner of the world. He is a lovely human being with a pure heart and he has a lot of movies and web series in pipeline and would like wish him luck I request the audience to give me that much love and support like the way they did in the dance reality show "Dance Plus"

What do you have to say about Raghav and Shehnaaz's link up rumours that are floating around?

To be honest, the shoot of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan started during COVID and then he became busy in promoting the movie and whenever he is free he goes to Dehradun as his friends out there are extremely close to him so haven't got a chance to speak to him, but I will investigate these rumours like a CID officer and I have met Shehnaaz in the past and have worked with her as a choreographer and she is a sweet girl and if there is any truth to this, then may god bless the couple and if it's only friendship then may their friendship last forever.

