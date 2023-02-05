Exclusive! Punit Pathak open up about Raghav and Shehnaaz's relationship and talks about the upcoming season of Dance Plus

Punit Pathak is a well known celebrity of television and currently he is seen in the reality show Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Punit spoke about Raghav and his link up with Shehnaaz and also spoke about Dance Plus's next season.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 11:57
talks about the upcoming season of Dance Plus

MUMBAI : Punit Pathak is a well known personality in the television industry and he began his journey has a contestant in the dance reality show "Dance India Dance"

Post that he rose to fame and was seen in the Bollywood movie " Everybody Can Dance"

He then went on to be the judge on the dance reality show "Dance Plus" where he gained a lot of popularity and became a household name.

Currently, he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show "Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull.

 ALSO READ :Punit Pathak reveals what makes his bond SPECIAL with BFF and comedienne Bharti Singh

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Punit spoke about Raghav and his link up with Shehnaaz and also spoke about Dance Plus's next season.

Do you have any plans of doing another reality show ?

Well, these days no reality shows are being launched but we have our own brand Dance Plus so whenever that happenes and they think I am capable of being part of it will happen then.

What do you have to say about Raghav Juyal's popularity now he has become  a big star with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

These days he is busy promoting his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. I spoke to him some days ago and he told me he is in Mumbai only and he was talking to me from the bathroom. He is that kind of guy who will talk to you from any corner of the world. He is a lovely human being with a pure heart and he has a lot of movies and web series in pipeline and would like wish him luck I request the audience to give me that much love and support like the way they did in the dance reality show "Dance Plus"
What do you have to say about Raghav and Shehnaaz's link up rumours that are floating around?

To be honest, the shoot of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan started during COVID and then he became busy in promoting the movie and whenever he is free he goes to Dehradun as his friends out there are extremely close to him so haven't got a chance to speak to him, but I will investigate these rumours like a CID officer and I have met Shehnaaz in the past and have worked with her as a choreographer and she is a sweet girl and if there is any truth to this, then may god bless the couple and if it's only friendship then may their friendship last forever.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming projects and has a special message for her friend Shiv Thakare


    
 

Punit Pathak Dance India Dance Dance Plus Raghav Shehnaaz Everybody can dace Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan TellyChakkar
Like
30
Love
74
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 11:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Danger! Lakshmi hears gunshots, ges to save Rishi
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Anupamaa: Finally! Anuj takes a stand for Anupama by turning his back against Dimple
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
OMG! Here’s what Shilpa Agnihotri Apurva Agnihotri had said about Kushal Punjabi’s suicide
MUMBAI :Also read:...
Glam Alert! Karishma Tanna Bangera sports a Cool Summer look; check out her Cool Hair Transformation
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another story from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: New Challenge! Iblis’ soul free, Ali to face a new challenge
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Recent Stories
Raghav Juyal on social media trolling,
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal on social media trolling, “This internet trolling affects people’s mental peace”
Latest Video
Related Stories
ushal Punjabi
OMG! Here’s what Shilpa Agnihotri Apurva Agnihotri had said about Kushal Punjabi’s suicide
check out her Cool Hair Transformation
Glam Alert! Karishma Tanna Bangera sports a Cool Summer look; check out her Cool Hair Transformation
Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming
Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming projects and has a special message for her friend Shiv Thakare
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Uff! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary mesmerizes in a red saree; fans say “Nazar utarwalo”, check out the pictures
new photoshoot
Wow! Gauahar Khan looks elegant in her new photoshoot as she flaunts her baby bump
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara aka Pranali Rathod.
Uff! Check out the sizzling hot pictures of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara aka Pranali Rathod.