EXCLUSIVE! Punyashlok Ahilya Bai fame Gaurav Amlani opens up on his dream roles, says "I want to do characters with a lot of layers, intensity, and complexities because that's how I believe we all are"

MUMBAI: Sony TV's most-watched and loved show Punyashlok Ahilya Bai has managed to create a special place in everyone's heart ever since the beginning.

The show recently witnessed a leap with new characters being introduced who are doing total justice to their roles.

Gaurav Amlani and Aetashaa Sansgiri have been roped in to play the lead roles of Khande Rao and Ahilya Bai respectively in the show.

Gaurav has previously appeared in projects like Pyaar Tune Kiya Kiya, Your Honour, Husband Material, among others.

He has also been a theatre artist apart from proving his mettle in acting with TV and web shows.

The handsome hunk's performance is being loved by the viewers and he is lauded for his stellar performance in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gaurav who spoke at length about his character in Ahilya Bai and much more.

ALSO READ: Gaurav Amlani: Shooting for 'drunk' scene was emotionally draining

Favourite hobbies

I love to write and I have actually written for a couple of shows and also written many dialogues. Apart from that, I love motor-biking. I am a big motorcycle fan. I love reading, cooking, I really enjoy cooking. I also play instruments. So, music is also a very special hobby for me and very close to my heart.

I am not much of a traveller as travellers travel to distinct new places. I love travelling and personally, I love to go to Goa. I am a big Goa fan. There are some hidden places not known to many. I go there with my books and my diary and also my instruments and stay there.

Dream roles...

I really like layered characters, not very black and white. It also depends on what kinds of roles we are offered. My dream is to do something like a rockstar. I want to do characters with a lot of layers, intensity, and a lot of complexities because that's how I believe we all are. I want to play characters who can express complexities openly. This is why I enjoy playing Khande Rao. This is exactly what I wanted to play.

Views on television content

The format of films and TV is different. I think people look down upon TV and its content and that's a major problem in our nation. People lower their expectations when it comes to the content level. I feel our show Ahilyabai has the potential to even be a web series. We are not working any less. I am working equally hard for this show just like I did for my film. The treatment is the same. When I talk about the content on TV, I feel any kind of content that has been put on Netflix or on the OTT platform, all that can be on TV. The only problem is that the audience is different. If society as an audience will change, only then we can change the content. It's a vicious circle. First, there were not great shows being made, and now that we have some great ones, they are not working.

After doing Ahilyabai, I have realised that there is a huge set of audience who watches this show. It is the number one fiction show on Sony. I think we are getting there. The level of content on TV is getting better.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Amlani opens up on bagging Punyashlok Ahilya Bai, says "I didn't find a single reason to say no"