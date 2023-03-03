Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai actor Aman Jaiswal opens up about his heroic role saying “It’s challenging for me but I’m loving it”

The makers roped in Aetashaa Sansgiri and Gaurav Amlani to play the grown-up Ahilyabai and Khanderao. The show also stars Rajesh Shringarpure as Subhedar Malhar Rao Holkar: The King of Malwa and Ahilya's father-in-law.
Aman Jaiswal

MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show earlier starred child artist Aditi Jaltare, Krish Chauhan, and Snehalata Vasaikar in lead roles.

The makers roped in Aetashaa Sansgiri and Gaurav Amlani to play the grown-up Ahilyabai and Khanderao.

The show also stars Rajesh Shringarpure as Subhedar Malhar Rao Holkar: The King of Malwa and Ahilya's father-in-law.

The show is produced by Dashami Creations. Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on the life of queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who reigned over the region of Malwa from 1767 to 1795.

As reported earlier, Aman Jaiswal is going to enter the show. He has already started to shoot for his role. As per sources, his role is going to be as one of the leads.

Aman will be playing the role of Yashwant, who will marry Ahilyabai’s daughter Muktabai.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he talked about his role, first reaction on being approached and much more.

Tell us about your role in the show.

The role is one of the leads. The character is of a person who doesn’t have a father. Muktabai will be kidnapped by a goon and when she fails to fight against the goon, Muktabai searches for someone who can help her out. Yashwant being a farmer’s son, will be introduced while he will be saving a child from fire. He will be a character who loves his village and his soil. He fights a lot and impresses Ahilyabai so much that Ahilyabai gets him married to her daughter Muktabai.

How does it feel to be a part of such a great show?

I am feeling blessed. I was waiting for this because it’s a hero-type character with so much action. It’s challenging for me but I’m loving it.

How was your first reaction when you were approached for this role?

I always wanted to do this kind of character so Kuldeep Anand, the casting director of the production, approached me for this role. I was excited to do this. I’m really loving it.

This was our conversation with Aman Jaiswal. Are you a fan of the show? Tell us your opinion in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Gaurav Amlani Ahilya Bai Punyashlok Ahilyabai Ahilyabai Khanderao Parvati Muktabai Malerao Aetasha Sansgiri Vallari Viraj Jazlyn Tanwani Diaan Talaviya Sony TV TellyChakkar Aman Jaiswal
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 22:07

