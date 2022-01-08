EXCLUSIVE! Punyashlok Ahilyabai fame Gaurav Amlani opens up on making his relationship official with actress Milloni Kapadia, shares his wedding plans and much more

MUMBAI: Television's handsome hunk Gaurav Amlani is playing the lead role of Khande Rao in Sony TV's historical drama series Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

The actor is paired opposite Aetashaa Sansgiri who plays the titular role of Ahilya Bai.

Gaurav is being lauded for his performance as Khande Rao.

The actor's character in the show has seen lots of growth and the viewers are loving how his character has shaped over the months.

The show recently took a leap of 8 years where we saw a lot of changes in the characters and also new characters being introduced to spice up the drama.

Gaurav's career has reached new heights.

The actor who has never been open about his personal life had made his relationship official a few weeks ago.

Gaurav who was dating actress Milloni Kapadia for several years made his relationship public.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gaurav who spoke in length about the same.

You recently made your relationship official on social media. What was the reaction of your near and dear ones? What made you take this decision?

I have never made it official on social media about my relationship. This is the first time I am talking about it. People who matter to us, they had known it all along. It was just that we didn't declare it on social media until and unless, our families were comfortable. It had been six years we were together. I was really happy because the reaction of everyone was very sweet. The one who knew it was very happy and those who didn't were pleasantly surprised. It was a shocker for some people. A lot of people from her side who watch my show and they were like ''Khande Rao will be our son-in-law" (LAUGHS).

What are your marriage plans?

I may be getting married soon which is why I thought it is now time to make it official. We wanted to enjoy this phase as well. It was our sixth anniversary when I posted about us on social media.

What are the pros and cons of being in a relationship with an actor? Do you often discuss work?

Without being hit with fame for several years and being with each other for six years, I have realized that it is a big thing. People have a tough time maintaining relationships before and after marriage. The fact that we have been together for so long is that we have been very honest with each other and accepted each other for everything. We compete with each other. When it comes to professional life, she is a bit younger than me. I have been in the industry for more years than her. My experiences have been different but she is equally passionate about her work. She is very eager to learn from me. We have a great camaraderie. I push her to get better with work. Of course, we discuss work. We share everything. Also, we have different experiences when it comes to work.

Gaurav also revealed that Milloni had wrapped up her last show Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha last year. Now she is busy planning the wedding and settling down and then taking up the next project.

