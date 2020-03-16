EXCLUSIVE! Punyashlok Ahilyabai fame Sushant Jain opens up on his journey in the showbiz world, shares how he survived in the industry in the early days of his career and much more

MUMBAI: Sushant Jain is currently seen playing a pivotal role in Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

The actress is seen in a negative character and his entry in the show has spiced up the drama.

Sushant has been trying his luck in the entertainment industry for several years now and is slowly climbing the ladder of success.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sushant who got candid about his journey in the showbiz world and much more.

Talking about his journey in this industry, Sushant said, "I have been working in this industry for 7 years now. My journey has been great till now. I have had the desire to become an actor since my childhood. I did theatre from Jaipur. After that, I came to Mumbai in 2015. I started giving auditions. I didn't have any work for almost 7 to 8 months."

Sharing about his struggles, she said, "It was a tough time for me in the initial days due to lack of work. For once I thought that I should go back to my hometown. Things were not working out. I was getting rejected and my savings were getting exhausted. My family supported me not financially but moral support was always there. They told me to come back if I am not able to make it."

Lastly, revealing his backup plan, Sushant said, "No, I had no back up plan when I decided to come to Mumbai. I have a Masters Degree and worked in a company. One of my friends suggested that I do a print shoot and that's how it all started."

Sushant bagged his first show which aired on DD1. The actor had to shoot just for a day but he took up the role as he wanted work. After that, he started getting work.

He worked in shows like Yeh Vaada Raha, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, among others.

