Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai’s actor Krish Chauhan opens up about why he has a good bond with Aeteshaa Sansgiri, deets inside

MUMBAI:Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show earlier starred child artist Aditi Jaltare, Krish Chauhan, and Snehalata Vasaikar in lead roles.

The makers roped in Aetashaa Sansgiri and Gaurav Amlani to play the grown-up Ahilyabai and Khanderao.

The show also stars Rajesh Shringarpure as Subhedar Malhar Rao Holkar: The King of Malwa and Ahilya's father-in-law.

The show is produced by Dashami Creations. Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on the life of queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who reigned over the region of Malwa from 1767 to 1795.

Actor Krish Chauhan, who earlier portrayed the character of young Khanderao, has made a comeback on the show and is now playing the role of Ahilya Bai’s son.

The actor was previously part of shows like Ram Siya ke Luv Kush, Punyashok Ahilyabai-Khanderao, and Balika Vadhu 2 among many others.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where we asked him about his character, missing Gaurav Amlani and more.

Tell me about your character and your experience shooting for it?

I had done this show 1.5 years ago. To be back on the same show but for a different character, I mean I had to learn so many new things. It was a different team earlier and now it’s a different team. It wasn’t very difficult but I feel good. If we talk about the character, Khanderao was very positive character and Malerao is very grey shade. This character knows the wrongs and rights. Malerao thinks that as Khanderao is no more sitting on the throne then it’s his turn and it shouldn’t be Ahilya Bai. So he won’t rest until he gets the throne.

Do you miss Gaurav Amlani’s presence on the show?

If I have to talk about Gaurav bhaiya then yes, I mean we didn’t shoot anything together but when there came a leap earlier, for 10-15 days we bonded really well. We used to look similar too as we had long hair. We had also met recently.

Who do you bond with the most on set?

Aetesha didi. There’s a reason.

When I was playing younger Khanderao, I was sharing my bond with Ahilya. Later, when the leap took place, they showed that i was sent out for 14 years. Ahilya Bai grew older and Aetesha didi came in. The grown up Ahilya Bai had not seen the grown up Khanderao but she had seen the younger version. So after I left the show, I was called back to shoot some flashback scenes that Ahilya Bai used to remember. Now I’m back in the show with a different character.



