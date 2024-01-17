Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actor Naveen Pandita heads for separation with wife their marriage is going through a rough phase

Pushpa Impossible is one if the most loved shows on teleiviosn and it has made a special place in the audience heart. Naveen who essays the role of Ashwin and now as per sources his marriage is going through a rough phase and ending for separation.
Naveen

MUMBAI: Sony SAB has always presented amazing shows in the past. 

Ace producer and director JD Majethia is entertaining the viewers with his most successful show Pushpa Impossible. 

It is a women-centric show which stars Karuna Pandey in the lead role. 

JD Majethia has roped in a talented bunch of actors like Sachin Parikh, Deshna Duggad, Jayesh Barbhaya, Vrinda Duvani, Garima Parihar, Naveen Pandita, and Darshan Gurjar among others in pivotal roles.

Naveen Pandita is also one the actors of the show where he essays the role of Ashwin Patel aka Pushpa's son. 

Now as per sources Naveen is having a crisis going on in his perosnal life here is speculation of marriage falling apart. 

The reason for the marriage not to work is still unknown, but sources have confirmed that he is going though a rough patch in his marriage. 

The actor has been the audience favourite as he aces the character of Ashwin. 

Well, in sipte of these tough times the actor is still continuing to shoot for the show as the purpose of entertaining the audience has to continue. 

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

