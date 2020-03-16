EXCLUSIVE! Pushpa Impossible fame Adish Vaidya on ladylove Revati Lele's support for his profession: Having someone who makes you believe in yourself again is very important, she has been a great support

Adish Vaidya who is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Pushpa Impossible opens up on bagging his first role, shares how acting happened to him.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 15:14
MUMBAI : Adish Vaidya who was last seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is once again back in action. 
 
The actor has bagged a pivotal role in Sony SAB's show Pushpa Impossible which rolled out a month ago. 
 
The show is bankrolled by JD Majethia's home banner Hats Off Productions.
 
Adish is roped in to play a pivotal role and the viewers are excited for the actor's journey in the show. 
 
While Adish has been quite vocal about his professional life, in one of his interviews with TellyChakkar, the actor also got candid about his personal life. 
 
Fans swoon over your cute jodi with your partner Revati. How supportive is she whenever you take up a new role? What are her inputs?

Revati has always been very supportive about my profession. She has always loved me as an actor and shown confidence in me in my good and bad times. She has helped me mentally because sometimes I am fire and she is ice and vice versa at sometimes. Having someone who makes you believe in yourself again is very important. She has been a great support. As far as her inputs are concerned, she never gives me any inputs, but I tell her to do so as I am okay with that. Honestly, whatever little inputs she has given me are always very valid. We have those professional discussions also and it has been perfect from her end. 
 
How did acting happen to you?
 
Nobody forgets their first ones, neither do I. My first project happened very miraculously. I had no clue, no godfather to guide me. I had performed in a colony function where I was applauded for my little part of role that i had done. This is how I decided to become an actor. 
 
 
Do you have any memories of bagging your first project? How did you crack your first role in a TV show?
One of my aunts who was a TV actress and still is, she gave me one contact and I ended up meeting the person. I had auditioned for a role for a Marathi episodic. It was just three lines and I bagged that role. Bascially, I started with one episodic when I wa splaying the sceond guy. It was a small part but it was very important and also, firsts are very speical. After that, I never looked back. That first episodic was really important for me to understand the camera and that I really belong here.   
 
