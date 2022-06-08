MUMBAI : EXCLUSIVE! Pushpa Impossible fame Darshan Gurjar opens up on his fond memories of the early days of his career, shares how he manages to balance work and studies and much more

Darshan Gurjar is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Pushpa Impossible.

The actor is playing the role of Chirag Patel who is Pushpa's son.

Darshan is being loved for his stellar performance in the drama series.

The show launched last month and the story is rapidly progressing.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Darshan who spoke about his character in the show and much more.

You started your journey in the showbiz world at a very small age. Do you recollect any fond memories of your debut show?

I started my career with Sony SAB's Papad Pol, Mrs. Tendulkar, Gutur Goo and many more. I literally feel like there is some connection between us in all these years. I remember seeing myself for the first time on TV and that was Papad pol on Sony Sab.

How are you managing your studies along with your career?

I have just completed my graduation in BMM and I am also planning for further studies. It’s always great to keep learning and growing.

Where do you see yourself in the future when it comes to your career?

I have so many wishes and dreams to be fulfilled and I believe it will definitely happen. I wouldn’t like to share everything but I would like to make it happen!

