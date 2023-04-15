Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible fame Mansi Jain reveals she wants THIS moment with her mother from the show

Mansi Jain is well known for her role in Saraswatichandra and Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain. She has also appeared in a few episodes of Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India.
Mansi Jain reveals she wants THIS moment with her mother from the show

MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a place in everyone’s hearts. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita. It depicts the life of a mother and her kids.

One of the most adored characters of the show is Ashawari Joshi, played by Mansi Jain.

Mansi Jain is well known for her role in Saraswatichandra and Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain. She has also appeared in a few episodes of Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. While talking about Bhakti Rathod, she has worked in Colors’ Gujarati show ‘Pati Thayo Pati Gayo’.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she talked about the kidnapping track, the TRPs and so much more.

What do you think about the dangerous kidnapping track that was introduced in the show?

Sure the track was slightly dangerous. The show is a simple family show but then we introduced such a track suddenly and therefore the show got a lot of attention from the audience. The show was being watched by a huge audience but after that track, the show got a lot more spicier with suspense and thriller. It kept the audiences wondering and made them curious about the upcoming story. I would say that the track with kidnapping and police involvement got the audience very excited and sympathetic for Pushpa, the show and the character. The tracked worked really well as after that our TRPs really increased a lot. Although, it wasn’t as dangerous as it was shown.

Do you think that Pushpa impossible is an underrated show that needs more attention?

I don’t think it’s really that underrated as I feel the show has a good reach. The amount of love coming in from the audience for the show, the actors and the characters is really a lot I feel. So we are happy with how the show is going.

Tell us a memorable moment from the show.

To be honest, there are so many of them. If I have to pick one, I’ll say the moment when Dipti and Ashwin get married. During the sangeet, Radha Kaku, played by Sarita Joshi ji, had to perform with Ketki Dave ji. They had to perform a dance number. It was the most beautiful thing I’ve seen, a mother-daughter performing. I was so mesmerized. Honestly, when the scene was going on, I had completely forgotten my character because I got so excited to see this mother-daughter chemistry on stage that I forgot there are cameras rolling and I started hooting and cheering ‘Radha Kaku! Radha Kaku!’ I started dancing myself. I think it was taken in the show. It was one thing from the show which I will never forget because it made me wish that what if someday I get a chance like this with my mother. It was just so beautiful.

So this was our conversation with Mansi Jain. Tell us how you feel in the comment section.

