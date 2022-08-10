Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible’s Mohammed Saud to enter Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli!

While Dangal 2 is known for broadcasting re-runs of the Dangal shows, it is being reported that the channel will begin broadcasting new programs and that new shows are being commissioned for the same.
Dangal TV has been creating great sets of shows from fictional to mythological ones. The shows have hooked audiences with their intriguing plots and great star cast.

As per sources, a new show Mast Mauli has aired recently.

And we have the exclusive update that Acto Mohammed Saud is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

He will be seen playing the role of Virender Singh who is Mauli’s stepbrother.

Mohammed Saud is known for his performances in shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Pushpa Impossible, and movies like Azhar and Rudra Ke Rakshak.

Peninsula Pictures is a maverick production house with a line of hit shows like Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Hero Gayab mode On, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Mayavi Maling, Dev, Dev Season 2, Vishkanya, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shree Ram.

The show is already getting a lot of intrigues and grabbing eyeballs for its interesting storyline.

