EXCLUSIVE! Pushpa Impossible shows a very good side to life, my character comes up with solutions which are on a lighter note and the transition is smooth: Sachin Parikh

Sachin Parikh has been a part of some very unique concepts such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao, Dil Se Dil Tak, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha among others. He is currently shooting for Pushpa Impossible which will soon launch on Sab TV.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sachin opened up about his career graph and the opportunities Pushpa Impossible opens for him to explore himself as an actor!

How is this role different from what you have done in the past?

Daily soaps are all about having more emotions and how problems are solved while addressing society taboos. Here too, problems are created but when it comes to solving it, there are two phases, you can solve the problems with a lot of intensity and seriousness. However, here I come up with solutions on a lighter note and the transition is smooth. It shows a very good side to life.

I must have done characters which are a little higher on the drama quotient. But this is not a comedy which I am doing but it is a light hearted take to bigger issues in life.

Do you have any creative differences?

Not at all! Right from day one they had conducted workshops with all the actors including me and we all have been on the same page when it comes to giving our nuances. Keeping in mind our character we try to deliver the best of performance we can keeping in mind the limitations of our character.

