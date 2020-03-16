EXCLUSIVE! Pushpa Impossible shows a very good side to life, my character comes up with solutions which are on a lighter note and the transition is smooth: Sachin Parikh

Sachin Parikh has been a part of some very unique concepts such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao, Dil Se Dil Tak, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha among others. He is currently shooting for Pushpa Impossible which will soon launch on Sab TV. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sachin opened up about his career graph and the opportunities Pushpa Impossible opens for him to explore himself as an actor!
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 11:35
Sachin Parikh

MUMBAI : Sachin Parikh has been a part of some very unique concepts such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao, Dil Se Dil Tak, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha among others. He is currently shooting for Pushpa Impossible which will soon launch on Sab TV.

(Also Read: BREAKING NEWS: SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible to undergo a TIMESLOT CHANGE?

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sachin opened up about his career graph and the opportunities Pushpa Impossible opens for him to explore himself as an actor!

Read on...

How is this role different from what you have done in the past?

Daily soaps are all about having more emotions and how problems are solved while addressing society taboos. Here too, problems are created but when it comes to solving it, there are two phases, you can solve the problems with a lot of intensity and seriousness. However, here I come up with solutions on a lighter note and the transition is smooth. It shows a very good side to life.

I must have done characters which are a little higher on the drama quotient. But this is not a comedy which I am doing but it is a light hearted take to bigger issues in life.

Do you have any creative differences?

Not at all! Right from day one they had conducted workshops with all the actors including me and we all have been on the same page when it comes to giving our nuances. Keeping in mind our character we try to deliver the best of performance we can keeping in mind the limitations of our character.

Way to go Sachin!

How excited are you to watch Pushpa Impossible and Sachin in the role of Manish Parekh? Let us know in the comment section below!

(Also Read: BREAKING NEWS: SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible to undergo a TIMESLOT CHANGE?

Keep reading Tellychakar.com for more exclusive and breaking news along with juicy scoops from television, Bollywood and the digital medium!

Sachin Parikh Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao Dil Se Dil Tak Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha Pushpa Impossible SAB TV Hats Off Productions slice of life drama Karuna Pandey positive vibe situational humour TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 11:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No Anubhav taunts Gungun that she doesn’t need him as she has Ranvijay for support
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The family is fun-loving and...
Wow! Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash was all about balloons, exotic flowers, lavish décor; PICS INSIDE
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is one of the most popular filmmakers in Bollywood. He has gifted Bollywood with some hit films.The...
SHOCKING! Sayuri HOSPITALISED after her health deteriorates in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa is constantly witnessing a lot of drama. The viewers have seen how Sayuri is...
Spy Bahu: BREAKING! Is Abhishek Sejal's long lost brother whom she has been searching for?
MUMBAI : Colors' popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
EXCLUSIVE! Gulshan Shivani is all set to enter Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of new entries...
SuperStar Singer 2: WOW! Salman Ali and Harshita stumps the judges with their performance
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV.It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16...
Recent Stories
karan
Wow! Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash was all about balloons, exotic flowers, lavish décor; PICS INSIDE
Latest Video