EXCLUSIVE! Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara fame Manasi Salvi to enter Colors' show Balika Vadhu 2

Balika Vadhu 2 is one of the most popular shows of the small screens in the current times.

After the successful run of the show on the small screens for several years, the makers came back with Balika Vadhu 2.

The makers have roped in some of the most talented actors of the television world.

The show's story is progressing and keeping the viewers hooked to the screen.

A lot of new entries have taken place in the show.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Manasi Salvi is roped in for the show.

Not many details about Manasi's role are out yet.

Manasi is a renowned name in the television industry.

She is popularly known for her performances in shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Aashirwad, Saarrthi, Doli Armaanon Ki, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, Woh Apna Sa among others.

