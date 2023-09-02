Exclusive! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Manisha Purohit aka Kaveri answers some Interesting Tidbits about the show, co-star Shabir Ahluwalia and what goes behind the scenes on the set, details inside

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another very exciting update from the show Radha Mohan. We rang up our beloved Manisha Purohit, who plays the character of Kaveri on the show and asked her a few interesting questions that we are sure our readers would be eager to know about! Manisha is well known for her role in Humari Devrani and has also essayed the character of Ranveer Singh's mother-in-law in JayeshBhai Jordaar.

Also read: BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store

Manisha Purohit has been part of the entertainment industry for the longest time and is responsible for making the smiles with her excellent wit and comedic timing. The actress has shined across many genres and is a talent house when it comes to acting!

We rang up the actress recently and asked her a few questions about the show, her bond with co-star Shabir Ahluwalia and what goes on behind the scenes as well; she replied with utmost warmth and candor!

Here you go:

1. How is your bond with Co-star Shabir Ahluwalia?

Shabir Ahluwalia is a Gem of a Person, so humble in his stance and amicable with everyone on set. His bond with me is the same too, he is very friendly and kind, well-mannered and treats everyone with the same respect.

The audience really enjoys our scenes together especially the funny scenes on the show and somehow, our bond off-screen is so nice that it reflects on what happens on-screen too.

2. What do you and your co-stars are up to behind the scenes, do you’ll indulge in making some fun reels too?

We actually play many games that are often initiated by Shabir himself and we all gather around and enjoy spending time like that. I am not into reels so much since when we had entered the industry, it was not the case around and I am not too familiar with the same.

Of course, when it comes to promotional material, I take part in it. We all gather in the Mohan room, sit together and enjoy our time together.

3. Could you give us a hint about the upcoming track on ‘Radha Mohan’?

Well, right now as we know we are focused on how the keys have landed in the hands of Radha and Kaveri and Damini have some deep secrets that they want to keep buried and they both will try to do so.

Plus, there could possibly be an upcoming big track on MahaShivratri, however, we are not so sure yet.

That was Manisha being Candid with Tellychakkar as she graced us with these beautiful and honest replies.

Do let us know what you thought of the interview in the comments below!

Also read: What happened between Krishna Kaul and his Kumkum Bhagya co-stars that left them Speechless? Find out here