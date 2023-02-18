Exclusive! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Kaveri aka Manisha Purohit gets candid as she opens up about her work, interest in reality shows and more

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another very exciting update from the show Radha Mohan. We rang up our beloved Manisha Purohit, who plays the character of Kaveri on the show and asked her a few interesting questions that we are sure our readers would be eager to know about!

Manisha Purohit has been part of the entertainment industry for the longest time and is responsible for making the audience smile with her excellent wit and comedic timing. The actress has shined across many genres and is a talent house when it comes to acting!

We rang up the actress recently and asked her a few questions about the show, her process and practice she maintains as an actor and if she would be interested in doing Reality Shows!

Here you go:

1. What is that one practice you have maintained as an actor over the years?

The one thing that I have maintained over the years has been ‘feeling the character’ I am playing.

2. What do you prefer working on more; Gujarati plays or Hindi TV serials?

Whether it is theatre, Gujarati plays or movies and Hindi serials, everything is unique and the main difference is the audience reaction we get. For example, in plays, we immediately know what the audience is reacting to and I have even gotten the chance to roam the world while going on tours for plays and I got the chance to see the world. Hindi Serials are an international market, and it reaches home to home and both plays and serials have their own fun. I have even done Jayeshbhai Jordaar, I played the character of Ranveer Singh’s mother-in-law. For me as an actor, the characters I get to play, the people I meet, is something I enjoy more.

3. Will you be interested in participating in reality shows; for example Khatron Ke Khiladi or a dance reality show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi, like I like adventures and all. Bigg Boss, I do like Salman Khan and I like the show too but my own nature is far from one that indulges in fights and personally I don’t like all those fights and personal issues being brought up. Even if I tried, I might have to return the very second day because I will end up crying if someone said something. It is not my nature, I’m very emotional and sentimental but I love Bigg Boss. However, I wouldn’t want to participate.

However, dancing and all, I even go for judging shows but if I do get a chance to go on the Kapil Sharma Show, then I would really enjoy.

That was Manisha being Candid with Tellychakkar as she graced us with these beautiful and honest replies.

