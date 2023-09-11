Exclusive! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radhe Mohan actor Janit Bhuutani bags Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. While it earlier starred Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, they soon made an exit making way for a new generation to take over. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are now seen in the leading roles playing the role of Abhira and her lover respectively. (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhira throws a tortoise on the car glass, Amma gets angry )

Now, according to sources, there will be a new entry in the show.

Janit Bhuutani will be seen entering the show and will lighten up the tense drama. He will be seen in a month long comedy role.

Janit was earlier seen in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. He will play a cameo role as Pratham.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a captivating drama currently where Abhira has been introduced as Abhinav and Akshara’s child. The drama currently showcases Armaan and Abhira engaging in cute banters while Abhira also gets in touch with Manish where both are unaware of their relationship. According to the promos, Abhira will be getting married to Armaan due to a tense situation. However, Armaan is in love with Ruhi.

Ruhi, due to unfortunate happenings, will then get married to Rohit who is Armaan’s brother.

