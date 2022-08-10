Exclusive! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni’s Aditi Shetty and Dhruvee Haldankar open up about the show getting an extension, saying “Thank you to the audience and everyone who loves us”!

MUMBAI: Colors TV show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav was launched with all the grandeur. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate.

For a while now rumors have been circulating about the show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni going off-air.

ALSO READ: Confirmed! This is when Fahmaan Khan's Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni will air its last episode! Details Inside!

Initially, the show was supposed to go off-air by 9th June and the cast had stopped shooting by 24th May.

But call it divine intervention or fan’s manifestation, the show has gotten an extension and the actors were starting shooting again after a break of 3 days.

This has got to be a moment of happiness for the actors in the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actors Aditi Shetty who plays the role of Kavya in the show and Dhruvee Haldankar who plays the role of Mansi Sachdeva and this is what they had to say about the extension.

Aditi said, “I just feel like that the show has become very interesting. We are shooting some amazing sequences and at this point, I'm having a lot of fun playing around with my character. It's all family drama. So the fact that it was getting over and I was just going through the emotions that tomorrow is the last day and trying to enjoy every moment and I packed and I got to know that the show is extending. I have no details as to how much until when we are extending and all of that, but I just know that we are going to be shooting for a little bit more than what we were planning to shoot for. So, yeah, Thank you to the audience and everyone who loves us and supports us and we are happy to bring you some more episodes of Dharmpatmi and I hope you guys enjoy it.”

Dhruvee opened up as well and said, “That's what, I feel the show is doing well and only now all of us had warmed up and gotten into our characters' at least I was loving playing Manvi Sachdeva. I'm glad at least God did hear my prayers for a few days' extension. We had a break for 3 days but we have resumed shooting. As all had decided their plans/days listening to the 24th being the last day. However now that it's pushed ahead guess we are all available to shoot the story ahead.”

The news of the extension was delightful and made the fans very happy and we are glad that the cast and fans have gotten to enjoy this moment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Shocking! Mystery of Keerti’s death to finally be revealed?