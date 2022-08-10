Exclusive! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni’s Aditi Shetty and Dhruvee Haldankar open up about the show getting an extension, saying “Thank you to the audience and everyone who loves us”!

But call it divine intervention or fan’s manifestation, the show has gotten an extension and the actors were starting shooting again after a break of 3 days.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 19:11
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni

MUMBAI: Colors TV show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav was launched with all the grandeur.  The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate.

For a while now rumors have been circulating about the show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni going off-air.

ALSO READ: Confirmed! This is when Fahmaan Khan's Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni will air its last episode! Details Inside!

Initially, the show was supposed to go off-air by 9th June and the cast had stopped shooting by 24th May.

But call it divine intervention or fan’s manifestation, the show has gotten an extension and the actors were starting shooting again after a break of 3 days.

This has got to be a moment of happiness for the actors in the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actors Aditi Shetty who plays the role of Kavya in the show and Dhruvee Haldankar who plays the role of Mansi Sachdeva and this is what they had to say about the extension.

Aditi said, “I just feel like that the show has become very interesting. We are shooting some amazing sequences and at this point, I'm having a lot of fun playing around with my character. It's all family drama. So the fact that it was getting over and I was just going through the emotions that tomorrow is the last day and trying to enjoy every moment and I packed and I got to know that the show is extending. I have no details as to how much until when we are extending and all of that, but I just know that we are going to be shooting for a little bit more than what we were planning to shoot for. So, yeah,  Thank you to the audience and everyone who loves us and supports us and we are happy to bring you some more episodes of Dharmpatmi and I hope you guys enjoy it.”

Dhruvee opened up as well and said, “That's what, I feel the show is doing well and only now all of us had warmed up and gotten into our characters' at least I was loving playing Manvi Sachdeva. I'm glad at least God did hear my prayers for a few days' extension. We had a break for 3 days but we have resumed shooting. As all had decided their plans/days listening to the 24th being the last day. However now that it's pushed ahead guess we are all available to shoot the story ahead.”

The news of the extension was delightful and made the fans very happy and we are glad that the cast and fans have gotten to enjoy this moment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Shocking! Mystery of Keerti’s death to finally be revealed?

Fahmaan Khan Kritika Yadav Dharampatni Dhruvee Haldankar Ashish Trivedi Vijay Badlaani Utkarsha Naik Colors Aditi Shetty Shireen Mirza Mansi Bhanushali TellyChakkar Dharampatni Spoiler!
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 19:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! These actors did some insane things to prepare for their roles
MUMBAI: When we appreciate an actor’s performance in a movie, we just look at what he or she did on the screens. But,...
Faltu: Suspicious! Ayaan not ready to believe in Ruhaan's good gesture
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Exclusive! “You are only going to live once, so go for your dreams today” Ishitta Arun
MUMBAI: Actress Ishitta Arun has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful movies over the time she...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Samrat gets lost in the moment, tries to kiss Nayan
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Samrat and Kashvi's father-daughter moment, Samrat explains the meaning of true love
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi...
Exclusive! “I would really love to do a period film, and do some women oriented characters” Anubha Fatehpura
MUMBAI:Actress Anubha Fatehpura has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her characters in different movies,...
Recent Stories
Randeep Hooda
WOW! These actors did some insane things to prepare for their roles
Latest Video
Related Stories
Wow! This special gesture of Aamir Khan for Kapil Sharma will melt your heart
Wow! This special gesture of Aamir Khan for Kapil Sharma will melt your heart
Pandya Store
Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Aarushi threatens Dhara that she will reveal her identity!
extraordinary story of this legendary queen”
On Ahilyabai Holkar’s Jayanti, Actor Aetashaa Sansgiri says “I am continually inspired by the extraordinary story of this legendary queen”
rom Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
Leaked! Arjun Bijlani’s first look from Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”
Kya Baat Hai! Abdu Rozik begins his training for his next reality show “ Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”
Aamir Khan
Really! Aamir Khan complains to Kapil Sharma saying “Aapne mujhe show pe nahin bulaya”, check out his reaction