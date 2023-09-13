Exclusive! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan: Dharampatnii is to go off-air on this date and will wrap up the shoot by this date, read to find out

MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to other spheres of society but are bound by fate.

The serial is sure to have many twists and turns. The show is always in the news for its cast and what actually goes on behind the scenes.

The reports of the show going off air have been doing the rounds for a while, an the show was given a lifeline, an extension.

As per sources, the show is actually going off-air and will air its last episode on 29th September.

The actors in the show will continue shooting till the 24th or 25th of this month and will wrap up their shooting schedules by then.

The fans of the show and Fahmaan Khan will be sad to see the show go off-air but the cast of the show has become really close and we doubt that this is the last that we will see of them together.

