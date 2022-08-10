Exclusive! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii's Aditi Shetty and Dhruvee Haldankar open up about the show getting an extension, saying “Thank you to the audience and everyone who love us”

Call it divine intervention or fans' manifestation, the show hot an extension and the actors start shooting again after a break of 3 days.
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni

MUMBAI: Colors TV show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav was launched with all the grandeur.  The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate.

For a while now, rumors have been circulating about the show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patnii going off-air.

Initially, the show was supposed to go off-air by 9th June and the cast had stopped shooting by 24th May.

But call it divine intervention or fans' manifestation, the show got an extension and the actors start shooting again after a break of 3 days.

This has got to be a moment of happiness for the actors in the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with actors Aditi Shetty who plays the role of Kavya in the show and Dhruvee Haldankar who plays Mansi Sachdeva. This is what they had to say about the extension.

Aditi said, “I just feel like that the show has become very interesting. We are shooting some amazing sequences and at this point, I'm having a lot of fun playing around with my character. It's all family drama. I was going through a lot of emotions while I was packing up. I was trying to enjoy every moment. Later, I got to know that the show is extending! I have no details as to how much are webextending and all of that. But, I just know that we are going to be shooting for a little bit more than we were initially going to. So, yeah, thank you to the audience and everyone who love and supports us. We are happy to bring you some more episodes of Dharampatnii and I hope you guys enjoy it.”

Dhruvee opened up as well and said, “I feel the show is doing well and only now, all of us have warmed up and got into our characters'. I love playing Manvi Sachdeva. I'm glad God heard my prayers for a few days' extension. We had a break for 3 days, but we have resumed shooting. Previously, 24th was supposed to be our last day of shoot. However that is pushed ahead and we are all available to shoot the story ahead.”

The news of the extension was delightful and made the fans very happy. We are glad that the cast and fans are enjoying this moment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 19:11

