Exclusive! Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii on COLORS gets an extension t get a new time slot

There were reports doing the rounds that Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii will be going off air in a few days but now there is good news for the fans as the show is got an extension, and soon the date of the last telecast episode will be out.
Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the word of entertainment.

Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharmapatnii is one of the most popular and loved television shows.

The show stars Fahman Khan, Kritika Singh Yadav, Akash Jagga and Gurpreet Bedi in lead roles.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The audience loved the pair of Fahmaan and Kritika as it was a fresh new pair for the audience to watch for the first time.

We had reported earlier that the show is going off – air owing to less TRP ratings but the fans were left heartbroken with the news.

Initially, the show was supposed to go off-air by 9th June and the cast had stopped shooting by 24th May.

ALSO READ: Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Shocking! Mystery of Keerti’s death to finally be revealed?

But call it divine intervention or fan’s manifestation, the show has gotten an extension and the actors were starting shooting again after a break of 3 days as it had got a 25 day extension.

As per sources, the show has got more extension owing to public demand and it won’t be going off – air anytime soon but has got a new time slot, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, with this news we are sure that the fans are super excited as they would get to see their favorite stars get more time on screen.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Confirmed! This is when Fahmaan Khan's Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni will air its last episode! Details Inside!

