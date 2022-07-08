Exclusive! Pyar Tune Kya Kiya actress Rajani Gupta joins the cast of Star Plus show Pandya Store

Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows on television and now a new entry would be happening in the show and it will bring a lot of twists and turns to the story.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 09:25
Exclusive! PyarTune Kya Kiya actress Rajani Gupta joins the cast of Star Plus show Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most successful shows on television.  The show is doing pretty well and it's in a good position when it comes to the TRP rating.

The show stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon, and Krutika Desai in lead roles.

The show is produced under the banner of Sphere Origins. These days the show’s track is very interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, a new character is set to enter the show which will turn the narrative of the story.

Television actress Rajani Gupta has been roped in for the show where she would be essaying the role of Shweta’s mother.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role.

(Also Read - Pandya Store: Emotional! Dhara finally meets Shiva, but the latter stops her to reveal the truth)

Rajani is known for her roles in serials like Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and she has also been part of a few episodes of Crime Patrol 2.0.

She will be soon seen in the Bollywood movie Ikroop.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns would Rajani’s character bring into the show.

Are you excited about this new entry?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of television, OTT and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakar.

(Also Read: Pandya Store: Upcoming Dhamaka! Dhara’s masterplan to stop Krish from leaving Pandya house

Pandya Stores Star Plus Hotstar PyarTune Kya Kiya Crime Patrol Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon Krutika Desai Rajani gupta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 09:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aww! Taimur Ali Khan’s CUTE reaction to paps on being clicked will melt your heart
MUMBAI: One of the most well-known actors in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is frequently photographed in and around...
Wow! Badshah buys this luxury car worth Rs 3.15 Crore; check out his car collection
MUMBAI : Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah is immensely popular among fans. He is not just a rapper and singer...
Imlie : Well Played! Malini traps Imlie, Aryan holds Imlie responsible for hurting the children
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Kya Baat Hai! Akshay Kumar achieves another milestone; netizens call him ‘responsible citizen’
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular and loved actors in B-town. Having worked in a number of successful...
Explosive! Check out movie actresses who have exposed casting couch
MUMBAI: The film world is an industry that never fails to entertain film buffs with its variety of content, however, it...
'Pathaan' director is 'living and breathing' every moment in lead-up to film's release
MUMBAI: Director Siddharth Anand, who celebrates his birthday on Sunday, is "living and breathing" every moment of his...
Recent Stories
Aww! Taimur Ali Khan’s CUTE reaction to paps on being clicked will melt your heart
Aww! Taimur Ali Khan’s CUTE reaction to paps on being clicked will melt your heart
Latest Video