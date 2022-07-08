Exclusive! PyarTune Kya Kiya actress Rajani Gupta joins the cast of Star Plus show Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most successful shows on television. The show is doing pretty well and it's in a good position when it comes to the TRP rating.

The show stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon, and Krutika Desai in lead roles.

The show is produced under the banner of Sphere Origins. These days the show’s track is very interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on the show.

As per sources, a new entry is going to happen on the show which will turn the narrative of the story.

Television actress Rajani Gupta has been roped in for the show where she would be essaying the role of Shweta’s mother.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role.

Rajani is known for her roles in serials like Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and she has also been part of a few episodes of Crime Patrol 2.0.

She will be soon seen in the Bollywood movie Ikroop.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns would Rajani’s character bring into the show.

Are you excited about this new entry?

Do let us know in the comments below.

