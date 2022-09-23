EXCLUSIVE! Qubool Hai actress Sujata Vaishnav to ENTER Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa hit the small screens several months ago and is keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Rajan Shahi is back with yet another happening show with a fantastic star cast and a fresh storyline to entertain the viewers.

We have seen how Kanha and Sayuri's life has taken various twists and turns in the story so far.

From being stern enemies to madly falling in love, Kanha and Sayuri's relationship has witnessed various ups and downs.

Apart from the magical romance, the makers are introducing several new entries time and again to spice up the drama.

The show is now gearing up for a brand new entry soon which will once again result in some amazing twists in the story.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Sujata Vaishnav is all set to enter the show.

Nothing much is known about Sujata's character yet.

However, her entry will definitely bring a lot of twists to the story.

Sujata is known for her roles in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Qubool Hai, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, and Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat among others.

Woh To Hai Albelaa stars Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, and Kinshuk Vaidya in pivotal roles.

The show also has Pallavi Pradhan, Mehul Buch, Nayan Bhatt, Sucheta Khanna, Vaishnavi Ganatra, and Somesh Agarwal among others.

