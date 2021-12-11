EXCLUSIVE! Qurbaan Hua's Nishad Vaidya and Kundali Bhagya's Naveen Saini ROPED in for Dangal Tv's Crime Alert

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar brings to you an exclusive piece of information from the world of Television.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Madhu Sarkar and Pankaj Motla roped in for Dangal TV's Crime Alert

TellyChakkar keeps bringing you the most exclusive and updated information about your favourite TV stars, shows, and everything entertainment. Crime Alert on Dangal TV is one of the most-watched shows in India, it follows the most spine-chilling criminal incidents that are based on true stories.

Now Tellychakkar exclusively brings to you the news that television actors Naveen Saini and Nishad Vaidya have been roped in for Crime Alert. Their roles and the story that they have to adapt haven't been confirmed yet but they will play leads.

We had seen Nishad Vaidya in Qurbaan Hua and Naveen in Kundali Bhagya earlier, it would be interesting to see what layer would they add to their characters in the show.

The episode has been produced by Positive Thinkerz, we got in touch with the producer Mitu Anand to know more about it, "With all the endless efforts and tight bonds in the Industry, I have gathered this ensemble, and I have faith in all my actors. The episode is going to be fast-paced depicting the race against time. So do watch it without fail.'

Well, the episode will be Positive Thinkerz' first after the pandemic for Crime Alert and they are back with a bang surely. Apart from this, the production house has even ventured out in their YouTube channel too.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Barrister Babu fame Pallavi Mukherjee, Sushil Khosla, and Harsha Gupte roped in for Dangal TV's Crime Alert

Let us know your thoughts about the show in the comments below!

For more entertainment news, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com!