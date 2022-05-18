EXCLUSIVE! Qurbaan Hua's Rajveer Singh to play the lead in Mukta Dhond's next on StarPlus?

We saw Rajveer in Qurbaan Hua, the actor delivered a splendid performance in the show, and now with this one, details about the storyline or the show are yet to be disclosed but we cannot wait to see him back onscreen.
Rajveer Singh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world.

Also read: Breaking: Rajveer Singh in talks to play the lead role in Dangal TV’s next

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

The breaking news is that Mukta Dhond is soon going to produce a new show on StarPlus under the banner of Bits and Bots Media, now the breaking news is that Rajveer Singh is most likely to play the lead in the show, a source close to the show revealed that he has been finalised. 

Zee TV's Qurbaan Hua had received immense love from their fans for Neel and Chahat and their quirky love story. The show not only conveys a strong message but also leaves you mesmerized by NeeHat's pure love. The show went off-air in 2021 and since then Rajveer hasn't been present onscreen. 

Zee TV's Qurbaan Hua had received immense love from their fans for Neel and Chahat and their quirky love story. The show not only conveys a strong message but also leaves you mesmerized by NeeHat's pure love. The show went off-air in 2021 and since then Rajveer hasn't been present onscreen. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! There shouldn't be any issues on being a father on screen, Rajveer Singh on portraying the role of a father in Zee TV's Qurbaan Hua

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

Rajveer Singh Mukta Dhond StarPlus Pratibha Ranta Neel Neehat Qurbaan Hua Zee TV Instagram TellyChakkar
