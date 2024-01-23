Exclusive! Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya actress Neha Harsora has been locked in for Rahul Kumar Tewary’s next on Star Plus

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Star Plus is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein,etc. which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new untilled show which will have a very interesting concept.

The show will be produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary under the banner of Swastik Productions.

Kanwar Dhillon has been locked in as the lead of the show.

As per sources, Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya actress Neha Harsora has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Neha is a known actor of the entertainment business and she is best known for her role in projects like Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya, Fuh se Fantasy etc.

Well, the show is still in the pre – production stage and soon a formal announcement will be made about the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

