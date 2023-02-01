EXCLUSIVE! Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Richa Rathore spills beans on her co-stars; says “Aditi is very mischievous and Karan loves to annoy me deliberately”

Richa Rathore is currently playing the role of Ghazal Saqi in Zee TV’s recently launched show Rabb Se Hai Dua. Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know interesting insights.
MUMBAI: Richa Rathore made her television debut in 2018 with the well-liked program Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV. She was portrayed as Ray and Netsa Mitali's daughter. In the Star Plus series Divya Drishti, she was later seen portraying Patali, Pishakin's daughter. She also appeared in the Star Bharat television series Radha Krishna as Rukmawati and in the fourth season of the Colors TV series Naagin as Priyal.

She was later roped in to play the show's female protagonist, Nandini in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, on Star Plus in 2021.

She is currently playing the role of Ghazal Saqi in Zee TV’s recently launched show Rabb Se Hai Dua.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know interesting insights.

A habit of yours that you wish to let go of but is difficult?

“I am very lazy so I would like to improve on that.”

Had you been a journalist, what question would you have asked yourself?

“I would have asked myself why do you think so much about everything?”

What is the one memory from your childhood you have always cherished?

“One childhood memory I cherish a lot is when I used to sit with my grandfather and sing for him “Hotho se choolo tum by Jagjit Singh. He was a big fan of him and his songs.”

Who is your favorite actor?

“Actually I see characters more and I love Ranbir Kapoor from the film Tamasha.”

What is the film or show set you to wish to be at?

“I would love to be at any of Imtiaz Ali’s movie sets.”

What all Richa Rathore does in her day?

“It would comprise of lazying around, listening to music, watching moves and just chilling.”

What is the job you feel you will drastically fail at?

“I would definitely fail as an accountant as I am terrible at Maths.”

If you got to wake up as any other celebrity but yourself, who would that be?

“See nobody’s life is perfect so I would like to be myself. I would want to wake up as Richa and not any other celebrity.”

What is a secret about your co-star that you can share?

“Aditi is very mischievous. She loves to hide people’s phones. She had hidden my and Karan’s phone.”

What is a habit of Karan that you have observed?

“Yes, he deliberately likes to annoy me when we are reading lines and rehearsing for scenes. He knows that I get distracted very easily so he loved to annoy me.”

