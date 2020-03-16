EXCLUSIVE! Rachana Mistry on her character in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Vidhi is an honest girl and high on values, shares about her experience with Iqbal Khan, says, "My first thought was he looks way younger"

MUMBAI :Rachana Mistry is playing the lead role in Star Bharat's newly launched show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

The actress is paired opposite TV's handsome hunk Iqbal Khan in the show.

Rachana is playing the role of Vidhi while Iqbal is seen as Dev in the drama series.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a very different story which is poles apart from the regular saas-bahu drama.

Rachana got candid about bagging the show, working with senior actor Iqbal and much more in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-iqbal-khan-and-rachana-mistry-starrer-show-star-bharat-gets-title-na-umra-ki



Character overview...

Vidhi is a very sweet and simple girl. She doesn't have any big dreams. She wishes good for everyone and wants to see everyone happy around her. Vidhi is an honest girl and high on values. She comes from a very sweet and humble background.

Excitement working with Iqbal Khan...

When I saw him for the first time, I was way more excited to work with him. He is quite experienced and extremely mature. When I saw him, he was clean-shaved and I questioned him about his look. He casually said that's how the makers wanted him to look. My first thought was he looks way younger.

Views on age gap in a relationship...

I feel everyone should keep a kid alive. Sometimes a person changes a lot with the circumstances. But when someone who is younger to you enters your life, that person changes everything. That is the best companionship and it is the best combination.

Well said, Rachana!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-iqbal-khan-bags-the-lead-role-star-bharats-upcoming-220617